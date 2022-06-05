Bark on Biddle returns to downtown Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) — Bark on Biddle is a three-day dog festival providing hours of entertainment for families and their dog!

Guests and their dogs can shop, drink and play in Downtown Wyandotte, June 3-5, 2022. The event will be taking place in the parking lot on the riverfront (just off Oak Street, east of Biddle Ave.) and a grass section of Bishop Park. There will be a variety of pet related vendors, doggy fashions, homemade dog treats, unique dog toys and samples of dog food and treats.

Ultimate Air Dogs Jumping Competition

Dogs can compete in the ULTIMATE AIR DOGS dock jumping competition. If you have a dog that loves to run, jump and swim this is definitely the right sport for you. Even if you don’t have a jumping dog, this is a show you are not going to want to miss! Pre-registration is recommended, not required, for the Ultimate Air Dog competition. Register at UltimateAirDogs.com

Jump Times

• Friday: 5pm, 7pm

• Saturday: 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm

• Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Disc Dogs Frisbee Show

The Disc Dogs of Michigan show will feature an entourage of dogs that do high-flying, Frisbee snatching, record setting, amazing tricks and a whole lot of fun. They will offer three shows daily.

Show Times

• Friday: 4:30pm, 6pm, 7pm

• Saturday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

• Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Lucky Dogs Lure Coursing

Many dogs love the thrill of the chase! Lucky Dogs Lure Coursing will be on-site all weekend. The object to the game is to catch the lure! Bring your pup to join in on the fun. Open during event hours. Additional fee applies.

Beer, Food & Live Music Lineup

It’s not every day you can enjoy great eats and listen to live music with hundreds of dogs! The Beer Garden will be open daily, where you’ll be able to listen to live music, grab a bite to eat from the food trucks or enjoy a Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail.

Friday

• 6:30pm – 9pm: Half Light Music

Saturday

• 2:30pm – 5:30pm: Whiskey for Ransom

• 6:00pm – 9:00pm: Just 2 Guitars

Sunday

• 3:00pm – 6:00pm: Andy Patalan

Contests

Dogs participate in one of many contests throughout the weekend to win great prizes! To register, sign up at the side of the stage at least 30 minutes prior to the contest.

Friday

• 5:00pm: Smooch Your Pooch

• 5:30pm: Furminator (Biggest Hairball Competition)

• 6:30pm: Costume Contest

• 7:30pm: Wiener Dog Race

• 7:45pm: Pug Run

Saturday

• 12:00pm: Best Trick Contests

• 12:30pm: Puppy Dash (6 months & under)

• 1:00pm: Costume Contest

• 2:00pm: Furminator (Biggest Hairball Competition)

• 4:30pm: Wiener Dog Race

• 5:30pm: Corgi Race

Sunday

• 12:00pm: Best Trick Contest

• 12:30am: Small Dog Run (under 12 lbs.)

• 1:00pm: Costume Contest

• 2:30pm: Chihuahua Race

• 3:00pm: Wiener Dog Race

*** All times for all events are subject to change.

NEW Puppy Foam Party!

Let your puppy run, jump and play in foam. An extra fee is required. The foam has no dies or chemicals and is safe for pets! Rescue Row brought to you by Community Choice Credit Union

Rescue Row will host several local animal rescues looking for loving families to put their adoptable pets into forever homes. All well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend the event, but must be on a 6’leash. Please, no retractable leashes. If any dog shows signs of aggression, they will be asked to leave. Please remember to pick up after your pet. There will be dog drinking stations around the venue. No outside coolers or chairs will be permitted.

There is a $5 admission fee in advance or at the gate. Kids 12 & under are free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Dog Rescue. Advance tickets available at www.BarkonBiddle.com