Barktoberfest bringing dogs and humans together this weekend in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — Enjoying the outdoors with a four-legged friend. Barktoberfest is happening this weekend in Royal Oak.

Shelly Kemp, executive director of the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, joined 7 Action News to talk about the costume contests, live entertainment and beer that will be part of the event.

Barktoberfest is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park at 13 Mile and Woodward Ave. Admission is $5 and goes to support Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter. Kids 10 and under get in free.

For more information, visit royaloakchamber.com.