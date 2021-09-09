Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Barktoberfest bringing dogs and humans together this weekend in Royal Oak

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 10:12:35-04

(WXYZ) — Enjoying the outdoors with a four-legged friend. Barktoberfest is happening this weekend in Royal Oak.

Shelly Kemp, executive director of the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, joined 7 Action News to talk about the costume contests, live entertainment and beer that will be part of the event.

Barktoberfest is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park at 13 Mile and Woodward Ave. Admission is $5 and goes to support Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter. Kids 10 and under get in free.

For more information, visit royaloakchamber.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!