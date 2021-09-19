Baron's Wholesale Clothiers announce partnership with men's suit shops across the country

(WXYZ) — David Elkus, owner of Baron's Wholesale Clothiers in Farmington Hills and Todd's Menswear in Royal Oak, Michigan, announced the launch of Suitember, a national partnership with men's suit shops across the country.

To help spread awareness of this month-long celebration, Elkus created a SUITEMBER website, www.suitember.com which includes the history of suits and top reasons to wear one. Some of those reasons include looking better, more powerful, and respectable; the ability to express oneself; feel better; and work more efficiently. Suitember is designed to highlight both the benefits of dressing well and helping local charities in each store's community. In the Michigan community, the charity will be Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield.

Customers who mention The Friendship Circle will have 10 percent of their purchases donated to the organization. The Friendship Circle’s goal is to create friendship in the lives of individuals with special needs and those facing isolation. Its biggest success has been introducing hundreds of high school and college volunteers to those with special needs. Todd's Menswear, a longtime "must shop" for fashion-forward, value-conscious men, is hosting a Trade in Trade Up event for Suitember. Customers will receive rebates for a fresh, new suit with each well-loved suit they trade in. The gently used suites will go to St. John’s Church. For more information, visit suitember.com.

