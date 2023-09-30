Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers & Todd’s Menswear host annual Suitember event

(WXYZ) — The owner of Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers and Todd’s Menswear, a third-generation men’s clothier, says suits can allow people to better express themselves and boost performance at work.

During the month of September, the retailers are hosting a men's shopping event that achieves two goals: to help people realize the benefits of wearing suits and to give portions of proceeds to local charities.

Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers is located at 27888 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

(248) 865-9960

Todd’s Menswear is located at 520 W. 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 865-9963

To learn more about the men's shopping event, visit toddsmenswear.com.