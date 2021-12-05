BBAC's Annual Holiday Shop now open for 2021 season

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center [bbartcenter.org]’s (BBAC) annual Holiday Shop [bbartcenter.org] is underway for your shopping pleasure for the 2021 holiday season.

Now in its 41st year, the local pop-up shopping experience offers where more than 3,000-square-feet of BBAC gallery space that's been transformed into a unique boutique offering one-of-a-kind, artisan-made gift items from more than 200 participating artists.

New this year, in addition to ceramics, jewelry, fiber wearables, glassware, paper goods, ornaments, Judaica, men’s gifts and more, shoppers also will enjoy an expanded home goods section, with the return of the popular, “Mug Wall,” as well as the addition of more baby and children’s gift items. There is something for everyone at Holiday Shop, with items starting as low as $5, up to several hundred dollars.

As the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt, the support of shoppers at this year’s Holiday Shop is more crucial than ever. All Holiday Shop proceeds benefit working artists and BBAC’s ArtAccess and education programs.

The Holiday Shop runs through Dec. 21, 2021. It's open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 Noon–4 p.m. Sundays at the BBAC, 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham. The Holiday Shop is free and open to the public. Capacity limits in the spacious galleries will be monitored to allow for safe distancing, and masks are required.