Beacon Park brings pickleball to the heart of downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Beacon Park is bringing pickleball to the heart of downtown Detroit this month, offering limited-time courts available for leagues and open play.

In partnership with Come Play Detroit[comeplaydetroit.com], visitors can enjoy organized weekday leagues, weekend tournaments and open play throughout the day. Whether you're a seasoned player or picking up a paddle for the first time, everyone is invited to come out and play at Beacon Park. Lumen Detroit, Beacon Park’s flagship restaurant, will be open during the restaurant’s normal hours.

Beacon Park (903 Grand River Ave.) will offer pickleball from April 23 through June 15, 2025 on the following days:

