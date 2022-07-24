DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Beacon Park is celebrating its 5th anniversary as well as Detroit’s 321st birthday with a day jam-packed with excitement for the community on Sunday, July 24, which will be open to the public and free to attend.

The event is part of Family Fun Day and will feature live entertainment, a bounce house, birthday treats, an arts & crafts booth for children to design birthday cards, multiple lawn games, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist and much, much more.

A special sustainability tent will also be set up to provide education and activities reflecting Beacon Park’s commitment to sustainability through composting demonstrations and information on how attendees can support these efforts in their own backyard.