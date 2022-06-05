Beacon Park’s 2022 summer programs kick off the weekend on June 4th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From the exciting return of Night Market and Family Fun Days to the addition of new outdoor fitness classes and dining on the patio at Lumen Detroit, Beacon Park is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a summer packed with events. Each month starting in June, there will be free summer events to attend.

Beacon Park’s summer programs kick off on Saturday, June 4 with the return of Night Market, where live music, food trucks and small businesses transform Beacon Park into a marketplace, offering everything from fine art to delicious desserts. Summer Sundays mark the start of Family Fun Days, a fan favorite that features special activities, crafts and live entertainment the whole family can enjoy. The park also offers a variety of free fitness and wellness classes, such as Baby + Me Yoga, an opportunity for parents to connect and get active, and City Glow Yoga, an immersive fitness class using silent disco technology. Fitness After Dark, Rise and Grind and Blend round out the Fitness and Energy offerings this summer.

Park guests can enjoy fresh food and craft cocktails all summer at Beacon Park’s onsite restaurant, Lumen Detroit. Lumen offers an incredible selection of signature craft cocktails and seasonal menu items to enjoy alongside park activities and events. The restaurant features a unique architectural design and modern patio space which diners can enjoy throughout the summer. Reservations [resy.com] are recommended.

Schedule for Beacon Park’s Summer Events*

Night Market

Saturdays, 6-11 p.m. from June 4 to Aug. 27

Visitors are welcome to head over to Beacon Park to shop local and support Detroit-based makers and entrepreneurs. Don’t forget to enjoy dinner and drinks at Lumen Detroit and from several food trucks. Vendors interested in participating in the Night Market at Beacon Park can apply here [askjennyfer.com].

Family Fun Days

Sundays, 1-5 p.m. from June 5 to Aug. 28

Back by popular demand, Family Fun Days are a mix of free activities throughout the summer for all ages to enjoy, everything from music, arts and storytelling to fitness, crafts and stage performances.

Fitness and Energy/Hustle and Flow

Saturdays, 3:30-5 p.m. from June 4 to August 29 (no class July 2, July 23, July 30)

Learn the basics of non-partner dance styles like hustle, line dancing and ballroom with an experienced instructor in a beautiful outdoor space. Open to beginners and more experienced dancers and taught by an experienced instructor in partnership with N'Namdi Movement Center.

Rise and Grind

Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. from June 5 to July 31 (no class July 3)

Join Coach Kiwi for the Summer Sunday series! Be prepared to throw some punches, do a few squat kicks and get on the ground for crunches.

Blend

Sundays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 to Aug. 28

Join TLG Fitness for a combination of cardio & strength movements designed to challenge you! From athletic agility drills, to body resistance, band work, cardio boxing & more!

Fitness After Dark

Monthly on Thursdays (June 23, July 28, Aug 25) 8 – 10 p.m.

Join Coach Kiwi for Fitness After Dark - KICKABS this 60-minute workout features an intense cardio kickboxing and ab work in the dark.

City Glow Yoga

Monday, June 20 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Monday, July 18 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Designed to give fun-seeking Detroiters a fascinating, sensual escape from the hustle & bustle of everyday life, City Glow Yoga is a feel-good, city-inspired yoga program that hosts immersive outdoor yoga sessions using silent disco technology. Plan to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

BABY + ME Yoga

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. - Noon from July 6 to Aug. 31

Are you a new mom/dad or mom/dad with lots of kids looking for some quality "me time" while your baby is still around?! Look no further than our new Baby + Me Yoga program that will be happening throughout the summer. These classes are for children of all ages and both mom and dads are welcome to bring your littles. Classes are free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Plan to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

*Dates are subject to change pending weather

To stay up to date on the latest Beacon Park activity, visit Facebook [facebook.com], Instagram [instagram.com] and DTEBeaconPark.com [dtebeaconpark.com]. Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. The summer series is presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.