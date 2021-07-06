Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Beer, wine and mead from Michigan with love

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 10:09:06-04

(WXYZ) — A celebration of the Mitten State -- beer, wine and mead made in Michigan with love.

Franklin Dohanyos joined 7 Action News to talk about St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah, Burgdorf's Winery in Haslett and Frankenmuth Brewery.

For more, visit frommichiganwithlove.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!