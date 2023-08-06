Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit August 5 and 6

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit's jewel of an island, Belle Isle, will play host to the award-winning Belle Isle Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6.

The art fair welcomes some of Detroit's most beloved artists, as well as close to 100 artists from across the county to the landmark island. The setting for the art fair is ideal, nestled close to the iconic Bells Isle James Scott Memorial Fountain. The hours for the art fair are 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Artists will offer work in a broad spectrum of mediums including painting, printmaking, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more. They are priced from under $20 to $10,000.

“There’s really nothing more iconically Detroit than a sunny summer day on Belle Isle,” says Art Fair Director Mark Loeb, “The Belle Isle Art Fair is a perfect way to revisit and enjoy Belle Isle, to meet and learn from artists in person, purchase their work and express your own creativity through art projects and music not to mention enjoy all the activities the beautiful island has to offer."

In addition to the incredible art, the Belle Isle Art Fair offers a wide array of interactive art projects for the whole family, provided by a diverse set of art fair partners. Partners include the Motorcity Mermaids! Youngsters and their parents will be able to visit the mermaids live at the show, learn about the importance of clean waterways, and take pictures with them.

Bikers Against Child Abuse will show off some awesome tricked out motorcycles while offering interactive art projects, getting a temporary tattoo, and sharing information on how to recognize and prevent child abuse.

A special highlight of the Belle Isle Art Fair is the Heritage Artist Tent. This tent hosts well known Detroit area artists who have long standing stellar reputations and do not often participate in art fairs. Artists include Inez Brown, known for her realistic ink portraits, Michelle Sapp known for her African inspired dolls, Angela Larson known for her evocative sculptures and Barb Gervais known for her highly colored and patterned ceramics. The Heritage Artist Tent may be one of the few chances to meet these artists in person and to obtain their amazing art.

“In keeping with the history and heritage of the island, we are starting an annual poster for the Belle Isle Art Fair, so this year we will have six images of Belle Isle created by artist Ashley Menthe, for shoppers to choose from. The favorite will be used to create the first Belle Isle Art Fair poster,” said Loeb.

The Mint Artists Guild will feature the work of young emerging artists from throughout metro Detroit for sale. The group highlights the region’s most talented teen artists.

Other well-known artists participating in this year’s art fair are Charlene Uresy who paints amazingly colorful designs based on African symbols on reclaimed furniture and Donald Calloway known around town for his colorful masks and sculptures. Renowned jewelry artist Milton Bennett will participate as well as Jimmy King whose wearable African inspired textiles have delighted generations of enthusiasts.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will support a beer tent at the art fair and there will be an assortment of food trucks and food booths. In addition, musicians will perform throughout the art fair. Admission and parking are free. A Michigan State Park pass is required to enter Belle Isle. An annual pass for Michigan residents is $13 or $11 a day for out of state residents. For infoermation, viisit belleisleartfair.com.