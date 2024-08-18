Benefit on the Bay supports the life-changing work of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen

(WXYZ) — Benefit on the Bay, now in its 31st year, is an annual celebration supporting the life-changing work of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Tickets are on sale now for the Lake St. Clair waterfront party, which includes appetizers, dinner, beer/wine, complimentary valet, live and silent auctions, wine/cigar pull, dancing and more. Additionally, tickets are also on sale now for the Benefit on the Bay’s 2nd Annual VIP Night, held the prior evening. Guests, who are invited to arrive by either car or boat, can enjoy an exclusive evening with live entertainment alongside the Brothers of the Capuchin Ministries.

Presented by Shelving.com, and with support from many sponsoring organizations, 100% of the proceeds from Benefit on the Bay go directly to CSK. Last year’s event raised more than $200K. For more information, visit cskdetroit.org.