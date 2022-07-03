Watch Now
BEST IN GAME Entertainment Center now open in Ypsilanti

Best In Games <br/><br/>
Best In Games (BIG) Entertainment Center now open in Ypsilanti.<br/>
Posted at 2:16 AM, Jul 03, 2022
YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Zap Zone appeals to young children and teenagers, and the escape rooms and haunted house have a more adult customer base. Now, one business that encompasses everyone for everyone.

Gaz Ismail of Novi opened BEST IN GAME [bestingames.com] (BIG) in May of 2022 in Ypsilanti. The BIG Entertainment Center features three differently themed bars, lounges and restaurants. There's also an arcade, axe throwing, fowling, laser tag, go-karts and a ninja warrior course – all under one roof.

For more information, including times and job openings, visit bestingames.com.

