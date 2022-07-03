YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Zap Zone appeals to young children and teenagers, and the escape rooms and haunted house have a more adult customer base. Now, one business that encompasses everyone for everyone.

Gaz Ismail of Novi opened BEST IN GAME [bestingames.com] (BIG) in May of 2022 in Ypsilanti. The BIG Entertainment Center features three differently themed bars, lounges and restaurants. There's also an arcade, axe throwing, fowling, laser tag, go-karts and a ninja warrior course – all under one roof.

For more information, including times and job openings, visit bestingames.com.