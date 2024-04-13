Beverly Hills Grill & Browndog Creamery teaming up for a delicious collaboration of Ice Cream and Sweets.

Watch Now
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 06:18:37-04

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Beverly Hills Grill (beverlyhillsgrill.com) and Browndog Creamery (browndogcreamery.com) are teaming up April 19-21st for a delicious collaboration of Ice Cream and Sweets this spring. Guests will be able to enjoy the following options:

Collaboration Cocktails
 (Two ice cream washed/clarified cocktails)
· Southern Dream Old Fashioned: Knob Creek washed with Salted Malted Butter Pecan
· Afterglow Margarita: Espolon Silver Tequila washed Blood Orange Coconut Sorbet
· Espresso Martini with Chocolate Hammer

Beverly Hills Grill Desserts with Browndog Creamery
. BHG Cobbler with Browndog Vanilla Bean recommended
. Tiramisu
. Upside Down Brown (choose from an ice cream)

 Browndog Creamery Ice Cream
. Vanilla Bean (gluten free)
. Chocolate Hammer, (gluten free)
. Salted Malted Butter Pecan
. Blood Orange Coconut Sorbet (gluten free, vegan)

