Beverly Hills Grill & Browndog Creamery teaming up for a delicious collaboration of Ice Cream and Sweets.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Beverly Hills Grill (beverlyhillsgrill.com) and Browndog Creamery (browndogcreamery.com) are teaming up April 19-21st for a delicious collaboration of Ice Cream and Sweets this spring. Guests will be able to enjoy the following options:

Collaboration Cocktails

(Two ice cream washed/clarified cocktails)

· Southern Dream Old Fashioned: Knob Creek washed with Salted Malted Butter Pecan

· Afterglow Margarita: Espolon Silver Tequila washed Blood Orange Coconut Sorbet

· Espresso Martini with Chocolate Hammer

Beverly Hills Grill Desserts with Browndog Creamery

. BHG Cobbler with Browndog Vanilla Bean recommended

. Tiramisu

. Upside Down Brown (choose from an ice cream)

Browndog Creamery Ice Cream

. Vanilla Bean (gluten free)

. Chocolate Hammer, (gluten free)

. Salted Malted Butter Pecan

. Blood Orange Coconut Sorbet (gluten free, vegan)