Big Boy announces June 15th as ‘National Big Boy Day'

FRASER, MICH (WXYZ) — The iconic Big Boy now has a designated day, June 15, and in true Big Boy fashion, there will be a big week of fun, food, and activities for the whole family to help commemorate 88 years of Big Boy.



Everyone of all ages is invited to Big Boy’s Birthday Party on Sat., June 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Big Boy Arena (34400 Utica Rd. in Fraser). The carnival-style celebration is free to attend and will feature the Big Boy Food Truck offering free Big Boy burgers to the first 50 people (one per person), with $5 Big Boy and Fries available with a Pepsi purchase after that. Highlights include a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, video game truck, foam party, open ice-skate, and many other carnival-style Big Boy themed activities where you can win prizes.

On Sunday, June 16, Big Boy will host Sundae Funday Sunday where you can get half off any dessert after 4 p.m. Dine-in only. For more information, visit bigboy.com .