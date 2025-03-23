Bigby Coffee celebrates 30 years with a 95-cent Caramel Marvel Latte on March 26

EAST LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — Bigby Coffee is turning 30, and the celebration wouldn’t be complete without the drink that helped define its legacy.

On Wednesday, March 26, the fan-favorite Caramel Marvel Latte will be available for just 95 cents in a 16-ounce hot or iced version at participating locations — giving both longtime fans and first-time visitors a reason to join the party. Since its start in 1995, Bigby Coffee has grown from a single store into a thriving,

people-first franchise with over 430 locations nationwide. Built on a culture of love, connection and community, the brand has become a staple for coffee lovers looking for more than just a caffeine boost — it’s a place where everyone feels welcome.

Don’t miss the chance to party like it’s 1995 — head to your nearest Bigby Coffee on March 26 and grab a 16-ounce Caramel Marvel Latte for just 95 cents while supplies last.