BIRMINGHAM. MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to visit downtown Birmingham, Michigan on Saturday, July 31, for the biggest retail event of the year!

You can browse unique and discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout the city's downtown area. You can also find designer clothing, home decor, shoes, jewelry, gifts, toys and so much more!

Birmingham's "Day On The Town" runs from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.