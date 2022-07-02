(WXYZ) — With more pets running away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year, shelter intake rates are once again set to skyrocket after the holiday weekend. As Independence Day celebrations begin, BISSELL Pet Foundation (www.bissellpetfoundation.org) is sharing tips to minimize fear and protect your pet from becoming lost.

According to 24Pet ShelterWatch data, July is consistently the highest month for intakes in our nation’s animal shelters. Shelters across the country are already in crisis with overcrowding and other significant obstacles such as longer length-of-stay for pets, seasonal high intake of puppies and kittens, lack of spay/neuter services during the pandemic, short staffing and slowed adoptions. BISSELL Pet Foundation is committed to fighting shelter overcrowding. One aspect of this is ensuring pet owners take all necessary precautions to keep their pets safe during celebrations to minimize the risk of a pet escaping and getting lost or ending up at a shelter.

To keep pets safe during the holiday weekend, BISSELL Pet Foundation is encouraging pet owners to:

· Keep pets indoors in a quiet place where they will feel comfortable. Give pets their favorite toy and check on them often to ensure they are calm.

· Be sure your pet has a microchip with up-to-date information.

· Always keep ID tags on your pet and ensure the collar and tags are secure.

· Tire your pets out by spending more time exercising them than normal to keep them calm.

As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches with the longest-ever Summer National Empty the Shelters event! From July 11-31, adopt a dog or cat for a reduced fee from one of hundreds of participating shelters throughout the country. A full list of participating shelters will be available soon at https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.