Bistro Joe’s invited you to stop by and let your senses feast on globally influenced fare

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — Bistro Joe’s is an endeavor to create a sensational dining experience through inspired cuisine and superior service.

You're invited to stop by for a momentary escape, and let your senses feast on globally influenced fare ~ with elements of surprise ~ in a casual, yet upscale eatery. The bistro's mezzanine setting is a comfy blend of vintage and contemporary, designed to encourage shared dining experiences with friends, old and new. The recipe for one of Bistro Joe’s most popular dishes is posted below. Enjoy.

To see the complete menu or for location and hours, visit bistrojoeskitchen.com.

Ultimate French Toast Recipe

1 qt Heavy whipping cream

6 eggs

4 Tbsp Cinnamon

1/2 cup imitation vanilla extract

1 cup RumChata

1 large loaf of ciabatta bread

Mix all ingredients besides bread together, let sit in fridge to combine for 1 hour.

Cut ciabatta loaf into 4 thick, even, strips. Will look like a mini log.

Preheat cooktop surface to 350 degrees, or if using a pan on stove top burner over medium heat until a drop of water sizzles off.

While cooking surface is being heated, soak bread for 2-3 minutes to allow it to absorb the batter.

Place the top of the ciabatta face down on cooking surface and allow to cook for about 5 minutes until golden brown.

Flip and repeat cooking on other side.

Serve with your favorite accompaniments.