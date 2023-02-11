Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

BLAC is a movement that builds Black power by providing education and resources that uplifts communities.

Black
Video Blocks
Black
Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 06:05:01-05

(WXYZ) — BLAC is a movement that builds Black power by providing education and resources that uplift African-American communities.

Bringing some of the brightest and most diverse minds in the country together, BLAC researches the state of the Black community to develop tactical strategy to empower America’s Black ethos. Through strategic methodology, BLAC works to dismantle systematic racism by creating systemic change, opportunity, and equity for African-Americans.

To learn more, visit Black Legacy Advancement Coalition – “Reclaiming American Values” (theblac.co)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!