BLAC is a movement that builds Black power by providing education and resources that uplifts communities.

(WXYZ) — BLAC is a movement that builds Black power by providing education and resources that uplift African-American communities.

Bringing some of the brightest and most diverse minds in the country together, BLAC researches the state of the Black community to develop tactical strategy to empower America’s Black ethos. Through strategic methodology, BLAC works to dismantle systematic racism by creating systemic change, opportunity, and equity for African-Americans.

To learn more, visit Black Legacy Advancement Coalition – “Reclaiming American Values” (theblac.co)