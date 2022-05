Black Leaders Detroit’s Ride for Equity set for Sunday, May 22

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Black Leaders Detroit’s Ride for Equity kicks off at 8 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, with a ceremonial kick-off and ride launch from the campus of Marygrove Conservancy (Detroit) to Ferndale.

Ride for Equity will visit the following cities:

Day 1 – May 22 – Detroit to Lapeer – 57-mile ride.

Day 2 – May 23 – Lapeer to Saginaw – 59-mile ride.

Day 3 – May 24 – Saginaw to Clare – 59-mile ride.

Day 4 – May 25 – Clare to Cadillac – 52-mile ride.

Day 5 – May 26 – Cadillac to Eastport – 63-mile ride.

Day 6 – May 27 – Eastport to Petoskey – 36-mile ride.

Day 7 – May 28 – Petoskey to Mackinaw City – 70-mile ride.

For more information about Black Leaders Detroit, visit https://www.blackleadersdetroit.org/.