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Black Legacy Day to be celebrated May 30th in Detroit

Black Legacy Day 2.jfif
The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition
The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition's Black Legacy Day celebration is an intergenerational, joy filled gathering in Detroit, centered around authentic joy and liberation.
Black Legacy Day 2.jfif
Black Legacy Day 1.jfif
Black Legacy Day.jfif
Black Legacy Day Celebration
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DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition's Black Legacy Day celebration is an intergenerational, joy filled gathering in Detroit, centered around authentic joy and liberation.

On Saturday, May 30th, Detroiters, neighbors, partners and friends of every race, creed and background are invited to share in a day of reflection and fun. Highlights will include a food giveaway, a scavenger race, a men’s basketball tournament and free justice resources.

To learn more, visit www.theblac.co.

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