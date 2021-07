(WXYZ) — A calming weekend at coming up at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill.

Blake's Lavender Market runs from Friday through Sunday, with workshops, artisans and lavender-infused food and drinks -- including doughnuts, lemonade and beer.

Kaley Pittsley, Blake's director of customer experience, joined 7 Action News to talk about what customers can expect.

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada. To purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com.