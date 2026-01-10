Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blake’s 2nd annual Bavarian Winterfest set for January 17 & 18

Blake's Tasting Room in Armada, MI.<br/>
LYON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Bavarian culture, or just want to try something new, Blake’s Bavarian Winterfest brings the heart of Germany to Michigan.

The 2-day celebration is being held January 17 & 18 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and will feature DIY Sauerkraut workshops, German cuisine such as bratwurst and schnitzel, live bands featuring polka music and traditional Bavarian tunes, German brews and stein-hoisting competitions.

For more details, visits https://blakefarms.com/bavarian-winterfest

