Blake’s 2nd annual Bavarian Winterfest set for January 17 & 18

LYON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Bavarian culture, or just want to try something new, Blake’s Bavarian Winterfest brings the heart of Germany to Michigan.

The 2-day celebration is being held January 17 & 18 at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and will feature DIY Sauerkraut workshops, German cuisine such as bratwurst and schnitzel, live bands featuring polka music and traditional Bavarian tunes, German brews and stein-hoisting competitions.

For more details, visits https://blakefarms.com/bavarian-winterfest