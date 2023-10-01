Blake's Big Apple Funland opens for the 2023 season

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to come out and enjoy endless family fun at Blake’s Big Apple Funland.

From petting the animals to a friendly competition on the John Deere track or basketball shoot there’s something for the entire family to enjoy. Blake’s Funland offers over 25 activities for families to create lasting memories & experiences.

To ensure the best possible experience for you and your family, you're asked to reserve a day for when you will be visiting the Family Farm. To learn about other events at Blake's, including haunted weekends, visit https://blakefarms.com/events/.