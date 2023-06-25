Blake’s Big Apple’s new Berry Bliss Celebration to be held June 24 & 25

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Get ready for a weekend bursting with juicy excitement at Blake’s Big Apple.

The company's 1st Annual Berry Bliss Celebration will be held June 24th & 25th, where strawberries reign supreme and fun knows no bounds. The weekend will be jam-packed with strawberries, live music, and refreshing hard cider. The event will also include a bunch of exciting children’s activities like inflatables, pony rides, pedal carts and wagon rides.

For times, ticket prices and special discounts, visit https://blakefarms.com/event/berries-brews-celebration/.