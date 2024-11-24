Watch Now
Blake's Farm kicks off 2024 Holiday Extravaganza

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill
One of the most popular seasonal features taking place at Blake's Farms this time of year is the annual Holiday Extravaganza.<br/>
ARMADA, MI (WXYZ) — One of the most popular seasonal features taking place at Blake's Farms this time of year is its annual Holiday Extravaganza. The family event is taking place over two weekends this year on Nov. 23rd & 24th, and Nov 29th & 30th.

Guests are invited to stroll through twinkling lights and explore handcrafted treasures from local artisans and select the perfect festive Christmas trees, evergreen wreaths, porch pots and charming decor. They cal also visit the original farmhouse for a photo with Santa. There will also be free children’s crafts and face painting.

To learn more, visit, https://blakefarms.com/holiday-extravaganza.

