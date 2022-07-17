ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Blake's Hard Cider Company is excited to announce the return of its Annual Lavender Market July 15th - 17th. That's where visitors can immerse themselves in tranquil orchards and stroll an open-air marketplace featuring 200+ artisans, They can also sip on a refreshing lavender lemonade or ice cream while enjoying a homemade lavender treat.

Returning this year, Blake’s Hard Cider Co. and Blake’s Brewing Co. will be featuring its limited, seasonal lavender infused hard cider and beer. Both can be found on tap in the Blake's Tasting Room and Orchard Square Tap while supplies last!

Admission to the festival includes:

200+ artisans featuring handcrafted products

FREE classes, speakers and demonstrations on topics such as natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, benefits of local honey and more!

DIY make and take workshops with real lavender

FREE Children’s activity tent

U-pick lavender, fruits, and vegetables

FREE train ride to the lavender field

Lavender infused food and drinks including lavender lemonade, ice cream, cupcakes, donuts, and more!

FREE parking

All ages welcome. Children 10 & under enter free.