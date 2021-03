(WXYZ) — Blake’s Hard Cider is looking ahead to summer. The company -- based in Armada -- is introducing strawberry and blueberry hard lemonades. The drinks have an apple cider base with all-natural lemon juice and are infused with real fruit.

Chelsea Cox, director of marketing for Blake's, talked to 7 Action News about the idea for the lemonades and where they can be found.

For more information, visit blakeshardcider.com.