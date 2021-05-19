Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill preparing for 75th anniversary celebration

(WXYZ) — It's a celebration of 75 years for Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada. The company is inviting the public to be a part of an entire weekend of festivities, June 4 to June 6.

Blake's also has a new Apple Pie Cider for the celebration.

Kaley Pittsley, Blake's director of customer experience, joined 7 Action News to talk about the activities for all ages planned for the anniversary weekend, of including a fireworks show on Saturday June 5.

As part of the celebration, free doughnuts will be available June 4 at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada, Blake's Backyard in Almont and at Bakehouse46 stores in Birmingham and Rochester.

Blake's will also have free doughnuts on June 5 and 6 at Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace in Clinton Township and at Randazzo Fresh Market in Macomb.

For more, visit blakesfarms.com.