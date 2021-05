ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — 2021 marks a major milestone for Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary and announces several special offerings and events for the public to join in the festivities.

Celebration Weekend will be held June 4-6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will highlight the best of Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill treats and fun.

Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day and Blake’s will treat the public to its signature Cider Mill donuts at multiple locations. The free donut offer is available all day on June 4 at Blake’s locations: Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill, Blake’s Backyard in Almont, and at Bakehouse46 stores in Birmingham and Rochester. In addition, Blake’s will be onsite with free donuts on Sat., June 5 and Sun., June 6 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace’s Clinton Twp. location (17496 Hall Rd) and Randazzo Fresh Market’s Macomb store (49800 Hayes Rd).

Bring the kids for Free Funland Friday (June 4) with free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., after 1:00 p.m., admission is $7.50 per person, children two years old and under are free with a paying adult.

On June 5 and 6, Blake’s will feature a special package including discounted admission to Funland, unlimited train rides through the orchard, a free donut and cup of cider, live music in Orchard Square, pig races (11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.) and an entry for a chance to win a variety of prizes from free donuts and cider for a year to family season passes. Tickets are $7.50 per person and can be purchased at blakefarms.com or onsite (a 62% savings), children two years old and under are free with a paying adult. There will also be pony rides for $5. Close out the day on Saturday, June 5 with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

Visit the Cider Mill Store for rollback pricing on cider ($4.50 ½ gallon, $7.95 gallon) and donuts (75 cents each, $4.50 ½ dozen, $7.95 dozen). Blake’s will also feature specialty birthday cake themed treats including donuts, kettle corn, caramel apples, and fudge.

To also commemorate the 75th anniversary, Blake’s Hard Cider will release a limited-edition Apple Pie Hard Cider officially launching that weekend at Blake’s and on store shelves throughout the company’s 16-state footprint. The new hard cider pays tribute to Blake’s apple orchard roots with a base of freshfrom-farm dessert apples combined with hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Patrons can try it at the Tasting Room on tap or pick-up a six-pack to take home and available for online pre-order at www.blakeshardcider.com/delivery.

This anniversary year will also include the introduction of The Blake Community Scholarship Fund, which will commit to providing $50,000 in scholarships over the next 10 years to students planning to study agriculture or the skilled trades. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, graduating seniors attending Armada High School and any Macomb County high school are eligible to apply for one of two $2,500 scholarships. Application and instruction details will be forthcoming later this year on the Blake Farms website.

Finally, Blake’s invites the public to share their own memories and photos of visits to the farm, orchard and cider mill. They plan to compile and highlight them throughout the year to mark the anniversary. Each memory or photo submitted by June 6 will earn an entry in the Blake’s VIP for a Year contest where one lucky winner will receive a year’s worth of free cider and donuts, admission to attractions and many other benefits. Details and link to upload images can be found at blakefarms.com.

Blake’s is always committed to ensuring a safe environment for its visitors and staff and continues to follow current state health guidelines on capacity limits, sanitization and socially distanced activities. Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and Tasting Room is located at 17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada. For more information and a calendar of events, visit www.blakefarms.com.