Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill invites the community to its new Farm Fresh Pickle Fest

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill invites the community to join its new Farm Fresh Pickle Fest; a unique summer celebration centered around all pickled things.

This family-friendly event will feature a full schedule of activities including DIY pickling workshops, pickle-themed food and beverage offerings, artisan vendors, live music, kid's activities, and more. Guests can also participate in a variety of contests such as pickle eating and pickle juice drinking. Admission is free.

To learn more, visit https://blakefarms.ticketspice.com/blakes-pickle-festival or Blake Farms.

