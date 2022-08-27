Blake's South Lyon grand opening celebration underway

SOUTH LYON, MICH (WXYZ) — New and returning visitors are sure to make lasting memories at Blake’s South Lyon when it opens to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The 104-acre orchard and cider mill, formerly Erwin Orchards located at 61475 Silver Lake Rd., will continue favorite traditions such as the signature donuts and cider, petting zoo, u-pick, and tractor rides. Several new additions this season will include fresh produce farmstand, outposts serving Blake’s Hard Cider and wine, expanded cider mill treats and baked goods, and live music on weekends.

A Welcome Weekend will be held Aug. 27 – 28 and will feature free cider and donuts, live music, family activities and more. As part of the Welcome Weekend, Blake’s South Lyon will be partnering with South Lyon-based Active Faith Community Services [activefaithcs.org] food pantry to support its mission of providing long term and temporary assistance to people facing difficult times.

Blake’s South Lyon is open seven days a week Sun. through Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. beginning Aug. 20 through Oct. 31. For more information, visit the Blake’s South Lyon page at www.blakefarms.com [blakefarms.com].