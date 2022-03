ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Blake's Tasting Room is hosting a special St. Patrick's celebration next weekend, but this morning 7 Action News viewers are getting a preview of some of the Irish spirits that will be featured. The recipes for two are posted below. Enjoy!

Irish Sangria :

Sir Lushington Riesling, Ginger Beer and an orange slice



Green Hawaiian Punch and Sprite

To learn more about Blake's Tasting Room, visit blakefarms.com/venue/blakes-tasting-room/