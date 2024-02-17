BLD aims to be part of an equitable solution for Black entrepreneurs in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — There are systemic barriers that persist for Black entrepreneurs, even longtime business owners, and for non-profit leaders when it comes to accessing money for their organizations. These may look different over the years, but even in a city that's predominantly Black, they're still here.

Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) members are everyday people who want to be a part of an equitable solution for Detroit. One way that BLD raises money long term, is by asking individuals to give $1 or more a week towards the mission and work of the BLD. The goal of the non-profit is to change the face of the hero and grow this number to one million partners by providing financial support for diverse social and community impact projects originating and led by people of African descent who live and or work in the city of Detroit.

To learn more, visit blackleadersdetroit.org.