Blind Owl Restaurant hosting spring holiday celebrations

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Blind Owl Restaurant, with locations in Royal Oak and New Baltimore, is hosting two major spring celebrations: Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.

For Cinco de Mayo, Blind Owl showcases easy, colorful dishes and drinks that make the holiday feel like a celebration, from tacos and fajitas to chips, queso, guacamole, street corn and signature margaritas.

For Mother’s Day, the restaurant offers a great local option for families who want to treat mom without the stress of cooking, with brunch and dinner menus.

To learn more, visit Blind Owl Restaurant, visit blindowlrestaurant.com.