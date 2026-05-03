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Blind Owl Restaurant hosting spring holiday celebrations

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The Blind Owl
The Blind Owl is hosting a special Sushi Rolling class on Wednesday, February 11th, with Chef Ivan Dalou.
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SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Blind Owl Restaurant, with locations in Royal Oak and New Baltimore, is hosting two major spring celebrations: Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.

For Cinco de Mayo, Blind Owl showcases easy, colorful dishes and drinks that make the holiday feel like a celebration, from tacos and fajitas to chips, queso, guacamole, street corn and signature margaritas.

For Mother’s Day, the restaurant offers a great local option for families who want to treat mom without the stress of cooking, with brunch and dinner menus.

To learn more, visit Blind Owl Restaurant, visit blindowlrestaurant.com.

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