Bloomfield Hills boutique specializes in in premium denim

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Rear Ends [shoprearends.com] is a women’s casual apparel boutique specializing in premium denim, located in Bloomfield Hills on the corner of Maple and Telegraph Road.

The family owned business open more than 43 years ago and carries more than a dozen brands of premium denim, as well as a variety of lines of T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, dresses and accessories. The store targets the “everyday woman” who has an active lifestyle, juggling work and family.

During this past year, Amazon Explore chose Rear Ends in its pilot program to allow people to shop from anywhere in the U.S. simply by making an appointment at https://www.shoprearends.com/amazon-explore [shoprearends.com]. During the interactive session, you will learn about the latest denim trends and can purchase the designs that catch your interest. This is a one-on-one service completely personalized to what you're looking for.

Starting October 10th, if you donate $25 you will receive a $50 gift card to Rear Ends for $50 to be used by Saturday, November 20th. The Chick Mission is a non-profit organization relentlessly focused on critical issues unique to cancer patients - including fertility challenges that may follow after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and drug treatment.