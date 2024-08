WESTLAND, MICH (WXYZ) — Blues, Brews and Barbecue is the biggest summer bash in all of Western Wayne County.

The free event returns to Westland with food,drinks, live music, a kid's zone and even fireworks. The festival is taking place at 36601 Ford Road, from 4pm-11pm on Friday, August 2nd and again on Saturday, August 3rd, from 11am to 11 pm.

For more information call (734) 713-3888 or visit https://www.bluesbrewsbarbecue.com/