BRIGHTON, MI (WXYZ) — Boba Bare Craft Tea opens second location in Metro Detroit.

Boba Bare Craft Tea is a family-owned business offering boba tea, traditional tea, lemonade and slushes. The company opened its second location in Metro Detroit earlier this month at Brighton’s Green Oak Village Place. Owner Apollo Chang’s family previously owned a Thai restaurant in Southfield for 15 years.

Boba Bare Craft Tea has an open kitchen where guests can watch their teas being made. They have a stuffed bear who helps them shake the tea named Jojo.

Boba Bare is located at 18349 Hall Rd in Macomb as well as their new location at Green Oak Village Place, 9689 Village Pl Blvd in Brighton. To learn more about Boba Bare Craft Tea and see their menu visit: Bobabarecrafttea.shop [bobabarecrafttea.shop]