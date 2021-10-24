Watch
Boo Fest returns to Green Oak Village Place in Brighton

Boo Fest<br/>
Boo Fest brings ghoulish games, ghostly giveaways and trick-or-treating to Brighton.<br/><br/>
Posted at 1:32 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 01:32:42-04

BRIGHTON, MICH (WXYZ) — No tricks, but a major treat as Boo Fest returns to Brighton’s Green Oak Village Place Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m.

From haunted sidewalk coloring and story times with Barnes and Noble, to ring toss games to win spook-tacular prizes, Boo Fest brings Halloween activities and games for the whole family. Make sure to bring your buckets because trick-or-treating is returning. All Boo Fest activities will be entirely outdoors, so trick-or-treaters will have plenty of space to socially distance, as they fill-up on tasty treats.

Boo Fest’s outdoor setup offers families a safe environment to celebrate Halloween together. This is the 12th year of Boo Fest at Green Oak Village Place. Other activities include pumpkin painting, Lego building and bean bag tosses. Make sure to keep an eye on Green Oak Village Place’s Facebook Page [facebook.com] for information on its ghostly giveaways. Tenants taking place in this year’s frightening fun include Barnes and Noble, Petco, Five Below, Halloween City and more.

For the latest details and a full list of tenants celebrating Boo Fest, visit this link [shopsatgreenoak.com].

