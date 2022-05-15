Bookstock is back following a two year absence due to the pandemic

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Bookstock is back!

After a two year absence, metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, May 15-22, offering amazing deals on used books and media. New this year, in addition to scores of tables brimming with used books and media inside the mall, Bookstock plans to feature a Best of Bookstock outdoor tent for customers preferring an outdoor experience.

Proceeds from Bookstock benefit literacy and education projects throughout the City of Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties, as well as several counties in northern Michigan. Neal Rubin of The Detroit News is Honorary Chairperson of Bookstock, and Alycia Meriweather, Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is Bookstock's Honorary Chancellor. Bookstock 2022's Presenting Sponsor is the Mike Morse Law Firm

Bookstock’s Pre-Sale will kick-off on Sunday, May 15 at 8:15 a.m. There is a $20 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers savvy shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s treasure trove of bargains. Bookstock has 300,000-plus gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl for sale at bargain basement prices. The sale will continue through Sunday, May 22, running Sundays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. New merchandise is added to the floor daily!

Bookstock 2022 will celebrate teachers with Teacher Appreciation Days on Tuesday May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, giving 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 2— 7 p.m.. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to fourth grade students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and cash prizes will be given to students, their teachers and their schools. There will be a Half Price Finale on Sunday, May 22, and books and media will be sold for half price the entire day!

For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 645-7840, ext. 365, or visit bookstockmi.org. Laurel Park Place is located on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia.