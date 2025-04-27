Bookstop returns to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place April 27 – May 4

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will celebrate 21 years of “supporting the need to read,” at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, April 27 – May 4, offering spectacular deals on used books and media. Bookstock has distributed over $3.2 million to literacy and education projects throughout the City of Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties and beyond.

Bookstock’s Pre-Sale will kick off on Sunday, April 27 at 8:15 a.m. There is a $25 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s kaleidoscope of bargains. This year Bookstock offers more than ever before, with nearly 400,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl for sale at cut-rate prices. The sale will continue through Sunday May 4, running Sundays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. New merchandise is added to the floor daily.

The sale will offer a host of special discount days throughout the week. Bookstock 2025 will celebrate teachers with Teacher Appreciation Days on Tuesday April 29 and Wednesday, April 30 giving 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 2— 7 p.m. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to fourth grade students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and gift cards will be given to the winning students, their teachers and their schools. On Thursday, May 1’st shoppers are invited to bring a Bookstock bag from a previous year and receive 20 % off their entire purchase! Bookstock will hold a Pocket Paperback Palooza on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, offering 15 pocket paperbacks for $10, and all books will be sold for 50% off on Sunday, May 4 at Bookstock’s Grand Finale.

On Monday, May 5, from 9 a.m. – noon, Bookstock invites all non-profit organizations who bring a letter confirming their 5013c status, to take any remaining books from the sale. For more information about Bookstook and special Bookstock promotions visit BookstockMI.org Laurel Park Place is located on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia.