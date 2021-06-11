Box office could soar to new 'Heights' this weekend

(WXYZ) — This weekend could be the biggest for the box office so far this year. Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" is now playing in theaters.

Film critic Tom Santilli, co-host and executive producer of "Movie Show Plus" joined channel 7 to talk about the film and the other big movies premiering soon.

The Maple Theater has special screenings of "In the Heights" Friday night to benefit Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit. For more, visit themapletheater.com.

