DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit-based Breadless is partnering with another Black owned business, WeRun313, to host Two Mile Tuesday.

The fitness runs are aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles in the Detroit community. The first run will take place on May 7, at 6 p.m. and will occur every consecutive Tuesday through the fall. The introductory runs are designed for runners of all ages, races, and paces.

To learn more, visit werun313.com.