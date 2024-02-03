Watch Now
Breadless is the next best thing to a garden in your backyard

Breadless is the next best thing to a garden in your backyard.<br/>
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Breadless offers savory on-the-go sandwiches, salads, and bowls made with leafy super greens that empower a health-conscious lifestyle.

Its healthy, low carb, and gluten-free meals combine the nutrition of super greens with the flavor of fine dining. So no matter if you’re gluten-free, vegan, keto, Whole30 or just plain tired of ordering off the menu — everyone deserves to eat good. To learn more, see the menu or place your order, visit https://www.eatbreadless.co.

