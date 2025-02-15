Broadway in Detroit announces 2025-26 subscription season

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Broadway in Detroit is thrilled to announce our 2025-26 subscription season with seven shows coming to Detroit.

Kicking off the season is the 30th anniversary production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Fisher Theatre. Next, the DeLorean Time Machine goes 88mph to Motor City with Back to the Future: The Musical. The nostalgia-filled hit Broadway musical based on the cinematic classic, arrives at the Detroit Opera House in the fall.

The remaining five subscription shows will perform at the Fisher Theatre, including Hell's Kitchen, a new musical from 17 - time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. Arriving just in time for the holidays is Shucked, the Tony Award–winning musical comedy. Broadway In Detroit will head into Spring with the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, The Outsiders, adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and the iconic film. Following up in April, Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. And finally, Broadway In Detroit wraps up the season with the epic and timely original Broadway Musical Suffs.

To learn more, visit Broadway in Detroit | Official Box Office of Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House.