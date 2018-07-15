Browndog Barlor celebrates National Ice Cream Day with "doggone" fundraiser
10:14 AM, Jul 15, 2018
It's National Ice Cream Day, and Browndog Barlor is celebrating with a fundraiser. You get free ice cream in exchange for a two-dollar donation. All proceeds benefit two dog charities. Browndog Barlor is a micro-creamery specializing in small batch artisan ice cream. They have two locations: Farmington and Northville.
