Browndog Barlor celebrates National Ice Cream Day with "doggone" fundraiser

10:14 AM, Jul 15, 2018

It's National Ice Cream Day, and Browndog Barlor is celebrating with a fundraiser. You get free ice cream in exchange for a two-dollar donation. All proceeds benefit two dog charities. Browndog Barlor is a micro-creamery specializing in small batch artisan ice cream. They have two locations: Farmington and Northville.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top