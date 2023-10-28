Watch Now
Browndog Creamery offering two new flavors this fall

Browndog Creamery
The Browndog Creamery is hosting a special event for families on Saturday, October 28.
Posted at 6:43 AM, Oct 28, 2023
NORTHVILLE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Browndog Creamery is hosting a special event for families on Saturday, October 28. The Halloween event will feature “Streets of Treats” as well as brunch, which will include mimosas and cocktails.

Browndog Creamery will make you the best guest to any tailgate this football season if take along its house-made ice cream to make craft cocktails or desserts. The ice cream is hand made in small batches using Michigan grown ingredients. The creamery is also introducing two new flavors this fall season: Pumpkin Spiced Latte and CampFire Smore and the Cider Donut Bread Pudding.

To learn more, or find the location nearest you, visit browndogbarlor.com.

