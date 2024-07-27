Browndog Creamery releases two new flavors in honor of National Ice Cream Month

OAK PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Browndog Creamery, a pioneer in crafting unique frozen delights, has released two tasty new flavors this July in honor of National Ice Cream Month.

Bee-Stachio combines pistachio flavored almond milk with pockets of house-made honeycomb candy. This is fast becoming a Vegan favorite. The second new flavor is Rose Cheesecake, which unites Rosewater and cheesecake for a dreamy treat.

The new flavors are available at Browndog Barlor (120 East Main Street, Northville ), Lansing Shuffle (325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing), and Browndog Creamery (12930 Capital St Oak Park).

For more information, visit browndogcreamery.com.