Buddy's Pizza helping local businesses with pizzas that can ship across the country

Posted at 7:44 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 07:44:01-04

(WXYZ) — Supporting a good cause with great pizza, anywhere across the country. Buddy's Pizza is working to help restaurants and bars across metro Detroit, struggling during the pandemic.

Buddy's is donating 100% of the profits from its Goldbelly business to the Barstool Fund, through the end of April. Goldbelly has pizzas ready to ship and the Barstool Fund is working to help restaurants and bars keep their doors open.

Wes Pikula, the Chief Brand Officer of Buddy's Pizza, joined 7 Action News from the original Buddy's Pizza location to talk about how customers can help with each Goldbelly order.

To order, visit goldbelly.com/buddys-pizza.

For the nearest Buddy's location, visit buddyspizza.com.

