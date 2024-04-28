Buddy’s Pizza to donate 20% of sales to Capuchin Soup Kitchen during annual Slice for Life Fundraiser

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — On April 29, 2024, Buddy’s Pizza, creator of the original, and most-awarded, Detroit-style pizza, will host its 48th annual Slice for Life fundraiser to support Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Michiganders are invited to support the Slice for Life fundraising effort by visiting any of Buddy’s Pizza’s 23 locations to enjoy their favorite menu items, knowing that 20% of proceeds from their meal will be donated directly to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. The contribution will support the organization’s community outreach services, connecting metro Detroiters in need with food, clothing, employment services, children’s programming and other vital resources.

Over the past year, the need at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has nearly doubled, with more and more people seeking support every day. In 2023, more than 3 million pounds of food were distributed to individuals and families in need, and almost 1,000 hot meals are served each day at Capuchin’s two meal program sites.

Additionally, a new and unique opportunity for Buddy’s Pizza fans to own a part of history, and support the Slice for Life initiative, will be available in the form of an exclusive online auction of five authentic Buddy’s Pizza custom square pans from locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. All proceeds from the pan auction will benefit Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Complete details on the one-time-only pan auction are available at www.buddyspizza.com/sliceforlife.

Those unable to dine-in or order carryout at a Buddy’s Pizza on April 29, but are still interested in supporting Capuchin Soup Kitchen, can donate online anytime at cskdetroit.org.